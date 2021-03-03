No COVID Tests for International Travelers at Windsor Regional Hospital

Anyone looking to travel internationally can no longer obtain a COVID-19 test at Windsor Regional Hospital's two assessment centres.

The hospital says it was providing the tests in the absense of private clinics, but as there are now three local options available, it will no longer allow travelers to obtain a test starting March 8.

The province changed the guidelines on December 11th, stating that individuals requesting a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance were no longer eligible for a publicly funded test.

The three clinics in Windsor-Essex where a test can be obtained include: Medical Labs of Windsor on Malden Road, Audacia Bioscience inside the IDA Pharmacy on Sandwich Street, and Windsor Travel Health on Tecumseh Road East.