No Criminal Wrongdoing Following Police Involved Shooting in Tecumseh

No criminal wrongdoing has been found following a fatal police involved shooting in Tecumseh.

The Director of the SIU has determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of a Tecumseh man.

According to the provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU) the mother of a 48-year-old man contacted 911 on the night of June 14, 2019.

She told the operator that her son had just threatened to kill himself and had been diagnosed with mental health issues, including psychotic episodes.

According to the SIU report, the woman also told police that her sone was alone in the house and was carrying a kitchen steak knife. She did not know if he had taken his prescribed medication that day but said she did not believe that he had consumed alcohol or used illicit drugs.

OPP officers were dispatched to the home and according to the SIU, there was an unsuccessful negotiation followed by a physical altercation where the complainant charged out of the bathroom and stabbed one of the police officers. Several Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) discharges were directed at the Complainant but none were effective, and he was eventually shot and killed.