No Cross-Border Shopping this Black Friday

A lot of Canadians, including those in Windsor-Essex will be missing out on the cross-border shopping this Black Friday.

While the border remains closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, it has created a captive market, at least for in-store shopping, according to Tandy Thomas, an associate professor in the Smith School of Business at Queen's University.

Thomas says pre-COVID, a lot of Canadians would just pop over the border to take advantage of the crazy deals down in the U-S, adding, the border closure creates a more favourable environment for Canadian retailers who don't have to compete with their American counterparts in the same way.

Diane Brisebois, president of the Retail Council of Canada, says the border closure, coupled with an increased push to buy local, will benefit Canadian retailers this holiday season.

— With files from The Canadian Press