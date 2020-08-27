No Decision on Raptors' Playoff Series Opener

A decision on the status of the Toronto Raptors' playoff game Thursday has not been made following the NBA's postponement of three games Wednesday in the wake of a weekend police shooting in Wisconsin.

Raptors and Boston Celtics players said they were considering boycotting the series opener hours before the Milwaukee Bucks took that action Wednesday prior to their contest against the Orlando Magic.

The NBA eventually postponed all three games Wednesday at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The NBA's board of governors have called a meeting Thursday to discuss the situation.

The moves comes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha.

The NHL went ahead with three playoff games in Toronto and Edmonton on Wednesday.

Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA all postponed some or all games Wednesday and the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in New York says it will not hold play on Thursday.

With files from the Canadian Press