No Early Release for Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons is not going to release disgraced former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

The announcement late Tuesday night comes after his family says they'd been told last week he would be out by mid-June.

The decision denies Kilpatrick's request for early release from prison and home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is currently serving a 28-year sentence after being convicted on 24 federal felony counts in 2013.

With files from MetroSource