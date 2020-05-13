No Economic Plan in MLB Proposal

As Major League Baseball made an opening presentation to the players' union Tuesday on terms to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

A person familiar with the discussion told The Associated Press that MLB did not make an economic proposal during its opening presentation.

The meeting lasted between three and four hours. An agreement with the players' association is needed to play ball.

Baseball owners gave their go-ahead to their proposal on Monday, a plan that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans.

Players agreed March 26 to a deal in which they would be paid a prorated share of salaries based on the portion of the 162-game schedule that is played. As part of the deal, if no games are played they would receive service time for 2020 matching what they earned last year.

Players are more interested in medical protocols and testing designed to protect them from and detect the new coronavirus.

with files from Canadian Press