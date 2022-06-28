No end in sight for ArriveCan app

It appears the ArriveCan app is here to stay for now.

While speaking in Windsor on Tuesday, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino says compliance of the app is very high.

"It's well in excess of 90 per cent and especially for second time users, after you initially upload that information, it's pretty easy it takes less than a minute so we'll continue to work closely with border communities including here in Windsor to make sure that technology is a facilitator for the traveller experience," says Mendicino.

He says the app was initially created for COVID-19 purposes but says it has 'technological capacity' to shrink the amount of time required when getting screened the border.

Mendicino says the government is aiming to make the travellers experience more smooth and efficient and the government is working to remove as many barriers as possible.

"There's always going to be a residual percentage where I think we're going to work closely with border communities and ultimately what we want to do, is we want to leverage technology," says Mendicino. "I mean technology is a positive way in which you can decrease the amount of time that is required to clear customs and border checkpoints."

The ArriveCan app was launched in April 2020 and requires all travellers to provide mandatory travel and public health information before and after entry into Canada.

According to the government website, the app 'is not only keeping travellers safe, but is part of our ongoing efforts to modernize our border.'

Recently, border mayors and The Frontier City Free Association called on the government to scrap the app.