No Endorsement Decision Yet from Local Labour Council

The President of the Windsor and District Labour Council says the membership has not yet endorsed a candidate for Windsor's ward 7 by-election.

Brian Hogan says an 'All Presidents Meeting' was held last week and no decision was made.

He says the presidents will meet again next week and might make a decision at that time.

"We had good discussions last meeting, we'll have good discussions at another meeting and if it takes a third or whatever but hashing out where we should go and why, pluses and minuses of candidates," says Hogan.

Hogan adds some candidates have already approached him, looking to be endorsed.

"We like to button down an endorsement soon," says Hogan. "I guess certainly this month for sure, next couple weeks and certainly all the candidates that maybe have asked us for our endorsement would like to know, one way or the other."

As of now, there are four candidates running in the April 27th by-election.

Greg Lemay, Barbara Holland, Igor Dzaic and Michael Malott have all filed their nomination papers.

Former CAW National President Ken Lewenza is also considering to run in the race.

He plans to make a decision by the end of the week.