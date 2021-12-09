No evidence of fake vaccine certificate used in Kingsville outbreak, so far

The amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases as a result of a party at a Kingsville restaurant has risen to 45, as investigations continue into allegations of whether a fake vaccine certificate was used.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's acting medical officer of health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, says while the investigation is not complete, he doesn't believe it has demonstrated that the presentation of false documents was a factor in the outbreak to this point.

Typically outbreaks of this nature have multiple things that could've been done better, but in this particular case, Dr. Nesathurai says he doesn't think they have evidence to suggest that the presentation of fraudulent documents contributed to this outbreak.

In a statement to CTV Windsor earlier this week, the restaurant owner claimed a fake vaccination certificate was used to get in to the party.

The people who were at the restaurant between the dates of Nov 18 and Dec 2 were asked to get tested, and the public health service has also asked the household family members of those who may have been there on those dates to get tested.

At this point they have not compelled anyone else to get tested, but Dr. Nesathurai believes the vast majority of people who may have been exposed will get tested on their own.

From that they can characterize how far the outbreak has spread beyond the people the health unit currently knows about.