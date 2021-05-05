No Evidence School Bans on Specific Foods Reduce Allergic Reactions

New guidelines aimed at helping schools and daycares protect children with allergies say there's no evidence that blanket bans on specific foods reduce the number of allergic reactions.

Dr. Susan Waserman, the chair of a panel of stakeholders that developed the guidelines, says school-wide or classroom bans on specific foods, like peanuts or dairy, can make it harder for children to learn how to manage their own allergies and can stigmatize children with allergies.

The guidelines also recommend that schools have their own supplies of epinephrine auto-injectors -- a device often known by the brand name EpiPen -- rather than asking parents to supply them for their children.

Waserman says the guidelines support many practices that are already taking in place in schools, such as training teachers to recognize allergic reactions and how to react.

She says that schools and daycares will need to adapt the guidelines to their specific needs.

The guidelines, which are endorsed by a number of allergy groups, are published today in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.