No Foul Play Suspected in Windsor Death

No foul play is suspected in the death of a man in Windsor.

Police were called Sunday, December 8, 2019 at around 7:30am to a home on McKay Avenue near College Ave. for a man who had passed away inside the home.

Although the Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate, police say there is currently no indication of foul play associated to the death.

The coroner has asked that an autopsy be performed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext 4830.