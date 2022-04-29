No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers

TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for an historic NBA playoff comeback.

Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam added 24 points, but a poor shooting night and a discombobulated defensive effort saw the Raptors fall 132-97 to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of their best-of-seven playoff series.

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers, who won the series 4-2, and will face the Miami Heat in the second round.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 19 points, while rookie Scottie Barnes had 18 points for the Raptors, who were playing without all-star guard Fred VanVleet.

The Raptors looked all but cooked after losing the series' first three games, but won two elimination games as hope grew among fans for an historic series win.

Coming off a dominant 103-88 win on Monday, the Raptors kept it within seven points for the first half despite horrible shooting. But they never looked in synch on either end of the floor all night, and the Sixers blew the game wide open with a 30-9 run in the third quarter.