No impaired charges laid during LaSalle Police weekend R.I.D.E.

A weekend Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) campaign at various locations in the Town of LaSalle didn't produce any impaired driving charges.

During the evening of Friday, October 20, LaSalle Police officers stopped and investigated approximately 250 motor vehicles and conducted four roadside sobriety tests.

No suspensions or charges were laid for impaired operation of a motor vehicle, according to police, however officers did issue three offence notices to drivers under 19-years-old who were in possession of cannabis, which is a violation of the Cannabis Control Act of Ontario.

Officers also issued several cautions for traffic-related infractions that included burnt-out headlights, expired licence plates, driver’s licences, seat belts, and insurance documents.

LaSalle Police say they will continue to educate and inform the public of the consequences of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, and will conduct R.I.D.E. Programs throughout the year to help reduce and prevent impaired driving.

The LaSalle Police Service reminds all drivers to plan ahead for a ride home and don’t drink and drive.