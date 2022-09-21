No injuries in stubborn house fire on Walker Road

A section of Walker Road in Windsor remains closed following a stubborn house fire.

Crews were called to the 1100-block around 4 a.m. and after clearing the basement and first floor, firefighters had to go to a defensive attack after determining the staircase to the second floor was not passable.

Acting District Chief Chris Revenberg says flames were shooting through the roof.

"They cleared the structure on the first floor and basement," he continued. "When they went to the second floor the stairs were impassable so they backed out and fire went through the roof and they got confirmation there was no one in the house at the time."

Revenberg says they gained control of the blaze around 8 a.m.

"They're letting the fire burn through the roof to gain better access for water to extinguish it quicker. We were able to shut down the power infront of the house, set up a tower, flow large amounts of water which extinguished the fire in 40-minutes."

He says crews will now focus on stabilizing the structure.

"We're bringing in an excavator to try to leave the building in a stable state, probably taking down the two side walls so they're not a threat to the neighbouring buildings. Crews on scene did an excellent job protecting houses on either side there's absolutely no damage to them," he said.

According to Revenberg, the damage is substantial.

"With regards to the extent of the fire and the instability of the building it's going to be very tough to determine a cause of the fire so it will probably go undetermined."

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

Walker Road is closed from Ontario Street to Richmond Street.