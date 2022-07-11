No injuries reported after a house fire in Chatham

Damage is pegged at $100,000 after a house fire in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent fire say they responded to a blaze at 191 King Street on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, flames were seen coming from the side door but were able to enter the home and knock it down quickly.

Chatham-Kent Fire says three people were inside of the home when the fire started, but were able to escape.

No injuries are reported and the cause has been listed as undetermined.