Damage is pegged at $100,000 after a house fire on Riverside Drive East.

Windsor fire crews were called to the 4500-block around 7:40 p.m. Thursday night.

The fire was upgraded and was declared out around 8:10 p.m.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says the home was under renovations.

The cause has been listed as undetermined.

There were no injuries and no one displaced.