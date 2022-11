Damage is pegged at $300,000 after a pole barn fire in Chatham-Kent.

According to Chatham-Kent fire, crews were called to 15018 Longwoods Road just after 1am.

Chatham-Kent fire says crews from the Bothwell Station, along with crews from the Thamesville Station and Orford Station attended the blaze and got it under control, protecting surrounding exposures.

The cause has been listed as undetermined and no injuries are reported.