No injuries reported following vehicle fire at Tecumseh truck stop

No injuries are reported following a fiery afternoon at a Tecumseh truck stop.

Fire crews were called to the Husky/Esso Service Station on County Rd. 46 just before 2pm Wednesday and arrived to find two tractor trailers engulfed in flames.

Tecumseh fire chief Wade Bondy says the driver in one of the rigs noticed smoke before the fire started and was able to alert the authorities.

Fire officials say possible mechanical failure is to blame for the blaze.

A damage estimate is not yet known, but Bondy says the two tractor trailers involved were heavily damaged.

— with files from CTV Windsor