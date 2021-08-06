No Injuries Reported in $200,000 House Fire in Chatham-Kent

A house fire in Chatham-Kent has been listed as accidental.

Crews were called Thursday afternoon to 33 Beth Crescent in Chatham for a report of smoke coming from the home.

When they arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from the windows.

According to Chatham-Kent fire, crews put out the blaze and contained it to the kitchen however there was extensive damage to the entire home due to high heat and smoke.

Damage is pegged at $200,000.

There were no injuries reported.