No issues reported at LaSalle gym following first day of vaccine certification

With the province's COVID-19 vaccination certification program now officially in place, how are Windsor-Essex residents coping with the new rules?

The policy requires patrons to show proof of immunization and ID to access indoor settings like bars, restaurants, gyms and theatres.

Retired nurse Chrissy Brooks is a member at Crunch Fitness in LaSalle, who says she had no issues, but did see some members get turned away.

"I'm a retired nurse, so I've always had my flu shot, I've always had all my vaccines up to date for work," she continued. "I had no problem doing the vaccine for this and just doing my part to curb the pandemic."

Brooks says the process was quick and easy.

"We went in, we showed our vaccine passport, they checked it out with our ID and then we scanned our barcode to get into the gym. The staff looks pretty relaxed and happy and I think everything is going well for them," Brooks said.

Conner Faucher attends Crunch Fitness as well, and says he feels safer knowing others in the gym are fully vaccinated.

"I was really excited to be able to actually get the vaccinations and have this all get going now. Knowing that the patrons in there are all fully vaccinated or at least have their two vaccinations at this point, I feel a lot safer."

Officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are asking the community to be patient as the new vaccination system rolls out.

Residents not in compliance could face a fine of $750, while business ignoring the rules will be fined $1,000 for a corporation for each infraction.

