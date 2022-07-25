No 'Last Call Before Fall' after all in LaSalle

After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, LaSalle's 'Last Call Before Fall' will have to wait even longer for its inaugural event.

The town had plans to host the event at the new event centre on Front Road, but the centre won't be ready in time so the event will not be happening.

Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche says construction is taking longer than planned.

"We don't have an exact move in date, so in order to plan a great event for our residents you need time and we just unfortunately don't have that this year," she continued. "So we're going to pause it for one more year and hopefully next year will be the first year we get to introduce this event to our residents."

Meloche says it's disappointing, especially given the recent successes of events like the Strawberry Festival.

"We look forward to getting back to doing these types of events, and the Strawberry Festival was a huge success this year. And we definitely want to be able to offer something on the other side of town, so that's what was so exciting about this event was being able to offer it on Front Road in that new facility. It is a little disappointing but I didn't want administration to try to throw something together either."

She says council really wants this to be a great and successful event and that takes time and planning.

Once the new event centre is operational, Meloche says they could look at doing some sort of event there later this year.

"Honestly the only thing is possibly another type of event coming in the next few months hopefully, but it wouldn't be something that's reoccurring. Just something for that event centre is what we're hoping for in the near future," she said.

Last Call Before Fall is replacing LaSalle's former Craft Beer Festival at the Vollmer Complex.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi