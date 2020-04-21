No Major Hangups in NFL's Mock Draft

There were no major snafus as the NFL held a practice draft Monday to test technology and communications for the real thing beginning Thursday night.

Several people involved in the test said there were some technical glitches, including when the Bengals were making the first selection and at various other spots.

A few of them spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month warned team executives not to be critical of the process, nor of the league's decision to go ahead with the draft as scheduled April 23-25.

Broncos general manager John Elway and 49ers GM John Lynch said they were satisfied with the proceedings.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remains confident the unusual nature of this year's event will still allow for plenty of trade talk.

with files from Canadian Press