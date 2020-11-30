No More Snow Days for Public High School Students in Windsor-Essex

Snow days may be a thing of the past for secondary students at the public school board.

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) will have high school students learn online in the event there's inclement weather moving forward.

Director of Education Erin Kelly says the board established an online platform during the COVID-19 pandemic students can now easily use.

"Students and staff are very comfortable now with the remote online learning, so that's something we can all participate in that perhaps in the past we haven't been able to in the same way," she added.

She tells AM800 News the online platform created to get through the COVID-19 pandemic will be used.

"All students and teachers have computers, so this will be a way to continue instructional learning over this time," she says.

Kelly says the practice will be in place for the remainder of the 2021-2020 school year, but may become the norm moving forward.

"I think we have to see how it goes, but I think it makes sense to be able to continue learning on an inclement weather day. I think it's something to consider," she says.

Kelly says the new policy goes into effect Monday, just in time for a special weather statement from Environment Canada calling for up to 10cm of snow for Windsor-Essex.