No New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

A positive sign for Windsor-Essex.

The health unit has announced zero new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The last time no cases were reported was October 21, 2020.

There are still 55 active cases in the community, with 14 being variant of concern cases.

According to the health unit, there have been 1,948 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,796 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 15 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and two are the Delta variant.

Seven confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,790 cases since the pandemic began with 16,301 listed as resolved.

There have now been 434 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 397,710 doses of the vaccine has been administered.