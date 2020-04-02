No One Hurt After Shot Fired During Windsor Home Invasion

No one was hurt after a shot was fired during a home invasion in Windsor.

Police were called Tuesday, March 31, 2020 around 6:40 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Chandler Road near Tecumseh Road for a home invasion.

Two masked men forced their way into the home and demanded money from the residents at gunpoint.

One of the suspects fired a gun inside the home, but no one was hurt.

The suspects fled with some money.

Police say the suspects are considered to be "armed and dangerous and to not approach them."

An image of a suspect wanted in an armed home invasion on Chandler Road. (Courtesy of Windsor police)

The suspects were described as:



White male, late 30's to early 40's, 6'3, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark coloured pants and a dark baseball hat.

White male, late 30's to early 40's, 6'0, skinny build, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a black 'Nike' swoosh on the front, black pants, white socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).