No One Injured in Fire at Salvation Army in Downtown Windsor
No one was hurt after a fire at The Salvation Army in downtown Windsor.
Windsor Fire and Rescue Service was called to the building on the corner of Church Street and Park Street West at around 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee, the sprinkler system prevented the fire from spreading and it was brought under control quickly.
Windsor fire is still investigating the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage.