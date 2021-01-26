No Players Elected For Baseball Hall Of Fame

The baseball Hall of Fame won't have any new players in the class of 2021 after voters decided no one had the merits _ on-the-field or off _ for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year's ballot.

Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America released Tuesday, and the trio will have one more chance at election next year. It's the first time the BBWAA didn't choose anyone since 2013.

Schilling, a right-handed ace who won three World Series, finished 16 votes short of the 75% threshold necessary for enshrinement after coming up 20 votes shy last year.

His on-field accomplishments face little dispute, but Schilling has ostracized himself in retirement by directing hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, journalists and others.

The 2020 class of Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, and Ted Simmons will be inducted into Cooperstown July 25th after last year's ceremony was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

with files from (The Associated Press)