No Plea for Former Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers President



WINDSOR — The former president of Crime Stoppers of Windsor-Essex has changed lawyers — just before his scheduled plea and sentence.

Jon Paul Fuller, 48, is charged with production and possession of marijuana along with drug trafficking following a drug bust in Leamington on September 21, 2016.

The OPP seized 2,900 marijuana plants at a property at 1935 Fox Rd — the drugs were valued at $2.9-million.

Based on an agreement reached between the crown and defence, Fuller had been scheduled to plea guilty to being a party to cultivation Thursday morning, but instead Fuller's lawyer Andrew Bradie told the court that Fuller had consulted with another lawyer to get a second opinion and due to a breakdown in the solicitor-client relationship, Bradie asked to be removed as counsel.

As a result, Fuller did not enter a plea but wanted the case to be adjourned for 90 days while he retained another lawyer.

Federal Prosecutor Martin Park expressed concerns about additional delays in the case.

Justice Renee Pomerance adjourned the case to next week, February 7th at 9am, to hear what steps Fuller has taken in retaining a new lawyer.

