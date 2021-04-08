No Reports of Blood Clots in Canada Linked to AstraZeneca

Canada's deputy chief public health officer says there are still no reports of blood clots in Canada connected to the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Howard Njoo told an Ottawa news conference Thursday that health officials continue to monitor for any expected or unexpected adverse reactions to all vaccines. He says there have been about 400 other kinds of reactions, but no clots.

More than seven-million vaccine doses have now been administered in Canada, and the amount arriving in the country is expected to significantly increase each month to more than 30-million by July