No Stage Three Announcement on Monday

Windsor-Essex will have to wait a couple days longer before hearing if the region is moving to stage three of the province's recovery plan.

During his daily briefing, Premier Doug Ford announced, he will not be making a stage three announcement on Monday.

Instead, the Premier says an announcement is expected on Wednesday.

He says health officials have requested more time to analyze COVID-19 numbers.

"I know the people are expecting to hear update on stage three reopening from us on Monday but the health officials have asked for a little more time to analyze the numbers and as I've always said, we can't rush this," says Ford.

He says the remaining regions will move forward based on the best medical advice from the chief medical officer, command table and local public health units.

"We will have an update for you on Wednesday on stage three and the status of the three other regions and I'm hopeful that we'll have some good news to share on Wednesday for those regions waiting to enter stage three," says Ford.

Windsor-Essex, Toronto and Peel remain in stage two.

Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand-Norfolk, Sarnia-Lambton and York Region entered stage three on Friday.

The rest of the province entered stage three on July 17.