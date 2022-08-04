No swimming at two local beaches

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released its latest beach water testing results.

Higher than acceptable levels of bacteria have been found at Belle River and Mettawas beaches, meaning swimming is not recommended.

Belle River had an E. Coli count of 207, while at Mettawas the count was 583.

According to the Health Unit's website, the bacterial counts listed reflect the conditions at the time of sampling. Water quality can change from day to day depending on the weather conditions and lake levels. Although the beach might be open, we recommend not swimming if there was a recent heavy rainfall (at least 48 hours), if the water is cloudy, or if you are unable to see your feet when in the water.

Blue-green algae was not observed at any beaches in Windsor-Essex.