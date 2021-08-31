No timeline for Wheatley residents to return home after an explosion

Significant movement is being reported to find the source of the Wheatley explosion.

The CAO of Chatham-Kent says municipal and provincial officials met on Monday and have formed a technical advisory group that will set parameters for the investigation and finding the source of the blast, a suspected hydrogen sulfide leak.

Don Shropshire says there's no timetable for residents to return to their homes as there are structural issues with a number of buildings, contaminated debris and the leak itself.

A release issued by the municipality states that a limited number of workers under the control of emergency officials will be entering a section of the downtown area away from the immediate blast zone to board up blown out windows.

Entegrus has restored power to roughly half of the 90 customers whose electricity was turned off.

20 people were hurt in last Thursday's explosion at Erie and Talbot Streets including three who were taken to hospital.

Chatham-Kent Victim Services, meantime, is offering emotional support for anyone impacted by the explosion on Thursday and Friday at the Tilbury library from noon until 4 p.m.