No Tornado Sightings Reported in Windsor-Essex says Environment Canada

There are no reports of a tornado being sighted or touching down in Windsor-Essex.

That's according to Environment Canada which issued a tornado warning around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Severe Weather Meteorologist, Rob Kuhn, told AM800's The Morning Drive that the tornado warning was for western Lake Erie and Pelee Island.

With Pelee Island being part of Essex County, Kuhn says the warning alerts all of Windsor and Essex County.

Kuhn says there was plenty of rain during the storm.

"A lot of areas got soaked. Harrow, Point Pelee got 70 to 75 mm of rain from two or three thunderstorms last night," he says.

Windsor Police say there are no reports of injuries or major damage in the city but there are reports of branches and trees down in parts of West Windsor and LaSalle.

Several areas of the city had power knocked out.

In the county, Essex Powerlines' outage map shows 4,000 homes in LaSalle and 2,500 in Amherstburg were out at one point.

With files from Paul McDonald