No violations found by OPP after candidate's flyer removed from mailbox in Tecumseh

The OPP Tecumseh Detachment have completed their investigation relating to a theft report during the municipal election campaign in Tecumseh.

An investigation began after receiving a complaint about a flyer removed from a mailbox by Tecumseh council candidate Daniel Hofgartner.

As a result of the investigation, OPP said they have not found any violations regarding the Municipal Elections Act of Ontario.

A criminal investigation was also conducted and as a result, the OPP will not be pursuing charges at this time.

The OPP is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122.