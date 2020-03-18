No Visitors Allowed at Erie Shores HealthCare

Erie Shores HealthCare will no longer be accepting visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release, restrictions begin at the Leamington hospital beginning Thursday.

The hospital will make exceptions on a case by case basis for caregivers for maternal-newborns, ICU and palliative care patients.

If approved, officials say those visitors will undergo a screening for illness and risk factors for COVID-19. They will need to provide their contact information in the event that contact tracing becomes necessary.

The hospital regrets having to separate loved ones while they're seeking treatment, but it will continue the measures until the province lifts its pandemic declaration to protect its patients and staff.

