No Visitors Allowed at Windsor Regional Hospital due to New COVID-19 Restrictions

As new COVID-19 restrictions roll out across the province, Windsor Regional Hospital has made the difficult decision to reinstitute its no visitor policy.

According to a release, there are limited exceptions including families looking to visit their dying loved ones.

Hospital officials say a number of factors played into the decision including an increase in hospitalizations and emergency department visits related to COVID-19 — there are currently 21 people in hospital being treated for the virus with six in intensive care.

The hospital is reminding residents there are still options to connect with patients virtually including video chats or by telephone.

You can request a virtual visit on the hospital's website.