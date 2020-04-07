No Visitors Allowed in Windsor Regional Hospital ICU's due to COVID-19
Windsor Regional Hospital announced more visitor restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.
As of 12 a.m. Wednesday morning visitors will no longer be permitted to enter Intensive Care Units.
According to a release, the move is to reduce the opportunity for transmission of the virus with the increasing number of probable and positive COVID-19 patients in hospital.
All previously announced restrictions remain the same allowing one visitor at any time for certain patients.
- paediatric patients in ER or as in-patient/out-patient
- mom giving birth
- Neonatal Intensive Care
- palliative patients* in ER or as in-patient
- patient having surgery (not post surgery)
- a palliative patient who is probable or positive for COVID-19 will need a risk assessment completed of their possible visitor to avoid a further spread in the hospital or in the community
No one under the age of 18 is permitted to visit the hospital until further notice.