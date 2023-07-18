No winner in Monday's Powerball drawing. Jackpot reaches $1 billion

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. - The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Monday's drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing would be the third highest in U.S. history.

Ticket buyers have a chance at either $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million.

Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.