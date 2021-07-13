'Nobody Has Been Misled,' says WRH Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad

The message remains the same, mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines is safe.

The Chief of Staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, Dr. Wassim Sadd, says he was "shocked" when he heard the recommendation from the World Health Organization on Monday against mixing and matching shots from different companies.

"I have no idea what the motivation was behind making that comment because then you're basically saying you have to get one vaccine and you have to get the same one for your second and that actually limits access to vaccines, so that was mind boggling, but its absolutely not true." says Dr. Saad. "Again, look at the reason behind it ,what was the motivation behind it? Are they doing this to protect a particular population and try to get access to other areas? and I still can't make heads or tails of why that comment was made."

What Dr. Saad says he takes issue with the fact the World health Organization said we are in a "data free, evidence-free zone."

"Because that's absolutely not true," he adds. "I can tell you, we do have evidence. There have been studies in several countries including the UK, Spain and Germany that have actually studied mixing vaccine."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dr. Saad says the message to our community is that nobody has been misled.

"The information that you've received has been evidence-based, it has been based on data, it is safe it is effective, please continue to get vaccinated," he says. "And when it comes time for your booster, we may have evidence by then that would help support further mixing. Because again we know about mixing first and second doses but we don't necessarily know that we can mix a third and fourth dose with a different set of first and second."

The World Health Organization's chief scientist advised against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

According to a report from Reuters, Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing that matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers is a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact, something Dr. Saad vehemently disagrees with.