Noisy vehicle blitz results in dozens of tickets and warnings

The Windsor Police Service is cracking down on noisy vehicles.

The targeted campaign was launched following a request from city council which had seen a spike in complaints from residents over the spring and summer.

From late May to early August, officers stopped 68 vehicles resulting in 27 warnings and 31 tickets.

Councillor Gary Kaschak says community outreach is part of the initiative as well.

"We were looking about outreach, the Windsor police or our bylaw enforcement officers doing some outreach to the muffler shops and the various car groups around the city and others just to say this is the cutoff point, if you go above this type of loud noise decibel level we can issue tickets."

Kaschak says complaints continue to come in.

"I had mostly satisfied residents, but just over the last three or four weeks again I got a few more complaints. It seems like the summer wasn't too bad, but now the aggressive, noisy mufflers are back," Kaschak said.

Kaschak says things have improved, but there's still work to do.

"It's something that's going to be probably ongoing as far as complaints and enforcement, but I believe it has come down to some degree," he continued. "So I think there's still a little bit more to do on the noisy muffler issue."

City police will continue to respond to vehicle noise concerns.

Residents are encouraged to submit complaints using the Windsor police online reporting tool.