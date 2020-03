It's time to nominate a local nurse for excellence in nursing care.

Entries for the 13th annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award will be accepted until Friday, April 10th.

The award recognizes nurses who have gone above and beyond in caring for their patients.

The award is named after Lois Fairley who was a graduate of Grace Hospital's nursing program in 1955, where she served until her retirement in 1993.

She passed away in 2007.