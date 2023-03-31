Nominations now open for the 16th annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award

It's that time of year where you can nominate a nurse you think should be recognized.

Nominations are now open for the 16th annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award.

This "Nurse of the Year" award looks to recognize the many dedicated nurses who aim to make a difference every day with their patients in the Windsor-Essex community.

The award is selected and given by the Windsor-Essex chapter of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario.

The award was named for Lois Fairley, a graduate of Grace Hospital's nursing program in 1955 who spent her career serving patients at Grace Hospital as a nurse and head nurse.

She passed away in 2007, and the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario instituted this award for Windsor-Essex in 2008.

John Fairley, son of Lois Fairley, says they hand out the award to celebrate the stories they hear.

"That's the greatest thing about this award, for the last 15 or 16 years, is hearing the stories of the impact that a nurse had on a family, on a patient. And that's the story we love to tell, the perspective of a patient, the perspective of a family that that nurse did what they had to do to get them through whatever the situation was."

He says the award is in his mom's name, but it's for everyone.

"It's really shared with all the nurses, past and present, who are here and have been here that have made an impact and a positive roll of what a nurse is."

Fairley says healthcare is a rewarding profession.

"Whether it's nursing, or PSW, or home care, the profession of nursing never diminishes. It's just more elevated in the importance of caring for a patient and for the community."

The nomination must tell a story on how a nurse impacted a life of a patient, a family, their workplace or their community.

Entries must be sent by April 20 at 5 p.m.

The award presentation will take place during Nurses Week from May 8 to May 14.

More information on how to nominate a nurse can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi