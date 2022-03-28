Nominations open for 15th Annual R.N.A.O. Lois Fairley Nursing Award

It's the 15th Annual Registered Nurses Association of Ontario Lois Fairley Nursing Award nomination time.

The Windsor-Essex County "Nurse of the Year" is recognized out of the the many dedicated and hard working nurses who make a difference every day with their patients in the community.

The award is selected and given by the Windsor-Essex chapter of the R.N.A.O. from nominations received from the public.

Lois' son John Fairley says given the pandemic there will be many stories of local nurses going above and beyond in trying times.

"Everyone has unique stories about what they've been through, what they're family members have been through with COVID-19. And obviously we've had other care issues not just COVID. Nurses always stand above the care, it's when the doctor leaves, when the patient is alone and the family needs comfort, usually it's the nurse that's there," he said.

Fairley says if you or a loved one have ever needed nursing care in a hospital, at home or through public health nurses, you should nominate that person.

"It's very heart warming to hear the stories, some stories that are only known to families. But when we're able to share those and read them as a family, and not only that but as members of the R.N.A.O Windsor-Essex chapter. Frontline's is sometimes heart lines too, they're in the community and doing so much."

After more than two years of such a difficult time for so many, but especially those working in the health care field, Fairley says they'd like to tell their stories.

"The heartwarming and the extra things. Calling after someone's gone home from the hospital and a nurse following up. Nurses remembering families, bumping into someone and remembering the stories and how the patient was. A nurse never has an off switch, it's always on," Fairley said.

To nominate someone you must tell a story about how a nurse impacted a patient's life, family, workplace, or community in 500 words or less.

More information and nomination forms can be found on the R.N.A.O Windsor-Essex website.

All nominations must be received by April 20, and the award presentation will take place in May.