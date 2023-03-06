Nominations open for Leamington Mayor's Recognition Award

Mayor Hilda MacDonald and Leamington Council are looking for nominations from members of the public for the second annual Mayor's Recognition Awards.

The Mayor's Recognition Awards program recognizes and honours individuals, groups and organizations whose efforts have brought honour and recognition to the Municipality of Leamington.

The program will recognize those in Leamington who have made a meaningful contribution or have had a significant achievement in one of the following categories during the 2022 calendar year:

- Athletics Award

- Outstanding Youth Award

- Innovation Award

- Distinguished Volunteer Service Award

- Community Inspiration Award

- Mayor's Special Award

Award recipients will be selected by the Mayor's Recognition Awards Committee, except for the Mayor's Special Award recipient, which is selected each year by the Mayor.

MacDonald says the Mayor's Recognition Awards provide an opportunity to acknowledge those who dedicate their time and effort to make Leamington a better place.

"We all know someone who despite their busy life, still finds time to support the community in a significant way. I look forward to acknowledging and celebrating these citizens for their meaningful contributions to our community," she added.

The award winners will be honoured at a special Council meeting in spring.

Nominations for the Mayor's Recognition Awards run until April 6.