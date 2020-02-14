Nominees Named for WESPYS

The Nominees for the 15th annual WESPYS were announced Friday morning, for the big banquet which will be held on Tuesday March 10th, at the Caboto Club.

The WESPY Awards recognize the top local athletes in a variety of sports, including everything from hockey and football to volleyball and figure skating.

Kira Juodikis, who was nominated for both Female Hockey Player of the Year, and Female Athlete of the Year says she knew right away she loved hockey.

"Started when I was three and I just knew right away that was the sport I wanted to go into. I started playing girls hockey, then I actually went to boys for a couple of years to get use to the top end speed of the game, so then I came back to Jr and I've played this for three years now."

Juodikis says she was shocked when she learned of her nominations.

"I couldn't believe it when I first found out, it was like wow, and I think I said wow a couple times believe it or not, but I was so shook and it was just amazing to hear so I'm really glad."

The Essex Ravens, Eastside Kickers, and Kennedy Boys Basketball teams, are the nominees for Team of the Year.

Herman Moore, the former Detroit Lions receiver will be this year's keynote speaker.