Nominees sought to fill vacant Tecumseh Council seat

A call for nominees is going out to fill a vacant seat on Tecumseh Town Council.

The Ward 1 seat is now vacant after Andrew Dowie resigned as councillor following his recent Ontario election victory.

Dowie was elected as MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh during the June 2 vote and resigned shortly after, with his seat declared vacant under the Municipal Act.

Because the 2022 Municipal Election is more than 90 days away, Council is required under the Act to fill the seat, either by appointing a previous election candidate who has consented to accept the office if appointed, or by issuing a call for nominees and appointing a qualified candidate from the submissions.

At Tuesday's meeting, Council directed staff to conduct the appointment process by issuing a call for nominees, and scheduled a Special Meeting of Council on July 26, 2022, to select a qualified candidate.

Notice will be issued next week to call for nominees and an information meeting for interested candidates will be scheduled for July 19, 2022.

Municipal elections are scheduled across Ontario for Monday, Oct. 24.