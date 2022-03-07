Non-COVID catch-up immunizations available for grade 7 to 12 students

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be offering community catch-up immunizations for non-COVID 19 vaccines, to grade 7 to 12 students, starting Tuesday, March 8.

Immunizations for Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and Meningococcal Disease, will be offered at the Devonshire Mall mass vaccination clinic and at the health unit's Leamington office on Princess Street for students who have not completed their vaccination series.

As reported on AM800 news last week, the Devonshire Mall mass vaccination clinic will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines, but will temporarily shift to a catch up vaccination clinic for other immunizations.

WECHU is asking those who have already received their vaccines, to update their immunization information at immune.wechu.org or by calling 519-258-2146 ext. 1222.