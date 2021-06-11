'Non-Essential' Retailers Ready to Get Back to Business in Windsor-Essex

Ontario has officially entered Step 1 of its latest reopening plan as the province continues to recover from another wave of COVID-19.

As of midnight Friday, Restaurants and bars can now offer outdoor dining with restrictions, and non-essential retail can reopen with capacity limits as well.

Out in Harrow, Blimey's British Store and Gift Shop is ready to let customers see the rest of its products.

Manager Mark Hulme tells AM800's The Afternoon News the shop has been getting by selling food only. "All of Windsor-Essex is buzzing," he says. "I think everybody is ready to get back to a little bit more of a normal world."

Food and online sales have helped Blimey's weather the storm, according to Hulme.

"We've been very fortunate to be able to actually have people in still for our food and we've been getting by through our website blimeys.ca that up and running, so that's definitely helped out," he added.

Vaccination numbers determine progress through the three-stage plan. Step 1 will be in effect for a minimum of 21 days, according to the province's website.