Non-Essential Travel Restrictions At U.S. Land Borders Extended
(Washington, DC) -- Restrictions on nonessential travel are being extended by the Biden Administration.
The Department of Homeland Security tweeted the restrictions at the country's land borders will continue through June 21st.
However, DHS said it's "working with Canada and Mexico to safely ease restrictions as conditions improve."
The border crackdown has been in place for just over a year due to the pandemic.
- with files from Metro Source