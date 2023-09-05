Non-life threatening injuries reported after boat explosion in LaSalle

LaSalle police continue to investigate an explosion on a boat.

Police say emergency personnel were called to Beattie's Sunset Marina on Front Road Monday afternoon for reports of an explosion on a boat.

Investigators say there were multiple people on the boat and some suffered non-life threatening injuries, primarily burns and scrapes.

They were all taken to hospital and are expected to make a full recovery from their injuries.

According to police, it appears the explosion originated within the boat's engine compartment, with preliminary suspicions pointing towards a fuel vapor buildup related to refueling as the likely cause.

Police say the boat did not catch fire but damage did occur to the engine compartment and the immediate area within the vessel.